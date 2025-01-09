Left Menu

Honoring Unsung Heroes: Special Guests at the Republic Day Parade

Nearly 10,000 individuals, including Paralympians, sarpanches, artisans, and conservation workers, have been invited as special guests to the 76th Republic Day Parade in India. Drawn from diverse fields, these guests represent excellence and the effective utilization of government schemes, enhancing public participation in national events.

In an effort to enhance public participation and celebrate the achievements of unsung heroes, the Indian government has invited nearly 10,000 special guests to witness the 76th Republic Day Parade. This diverse group includes members of the Paralympic contingent, top-performing village sarpanches, and artisans, among others.

The defense ministry stated that these 'architects of Swarnim Bharat' represent a wide array of backgrounds. They have excelled in various fields and made the most of government schemes, reflecting the event's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' (public participation) in nationally significant events.

These guests, hailing from 31 categories, will visit key sites in Delhi, including the National War Memorial and the PM Sangrahalaya. Among the invitees are water warriors, patent holders, start-up entrepreneurs, and more—recognized for their exemplary work in disaster relief, environmental protection, and innovation.

