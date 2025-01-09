Star-Studded Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: A Spiritual Spectacle

The Uttar Pradesh government has sent out invitations to an array of celebrated artists, including singers Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan, Shaan, and Kailash Kher, to perform at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. According to a release from the Ministry of Culture, this prestigious cultural event is scheduled for January 16 to February 24 in Prayagraj, featuring an impressive lineup from varied artistic disciplines.

Shankar Mahadevan will inaugurate the event with a performance on the first day, while the closing act will see Mohit Chauhan's melodious tunes on the final day. Throughout the Maha Kumbh, many acclaimed artists such as Kailash Kher, Shaan Mukherjee, and Hariharan are set to create a spiritually enriching atmosphere. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath toured Prayagraj to oversee preparations, visiting akharas and consulting with local sadhus.

During this visit, CM Adityanath also assessed arrangements from the 'Nishadraj' cruise at Sangam ghat. Accompanied by officials, he reviewed ongoing preparations. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak disclosed that the administration has committed 125 ambulances endowed with 15 advanced life support systems for emergencies.

Pathak announced, "We have equipped 125 road ambulances with 15 Advance Life Support systems and additionally deployed air and river ambulances." Inspector General of Police, Prayagraj, Tarun Gaba, confirmed a 7-layer security plan is being executed to secure the massive gathering, ensuring the seamless celebration of the Maha Kumbh.

"Mahakumbh 2025 marks a monumental gathering, and our commitment is to manage it safely," Gaba stated. "A total of 2700 surveillance cameras will aid in this mission, along with AI-enabled technologies. We are coordinating with multiple agencies to ensure comprehensive security." With the Maha Kumbh's occurrence after 12 years and an expected turnout of over 45 crore devotees, intensive security and logistic measures are a priority. Devotees will partake in rituals, including the main Shahi Snan on key dates, at the sacred Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)