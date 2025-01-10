Survival Snacks: How to Fuel Your Hiking Adventure

As nature beckons during this time of year, many outdoor enthusiasts embark on hikes through Australia's stunning national parks.

Engaging in nature provides numerous health benefits, yet it's crucial for hikers to be adequately prepared. Recent headlines covered the survival story of Hadi Nazari, who survived 13 days in Kosciuszko National Park by consuming natural resources like creek water, berries, and muesli bars.

When planning a hike, consider packing nutrient-dense foods available from local stores: muesli bars for sustained energy release, nuts for essential fats and protein, and dried fruit for quick sugar and vitamins. Carrying enough water is vital, as it can enhance your hiking experience and could be lifesaving.

