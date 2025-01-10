Kumbhvani: Bringing the Maha Kumbh Experience to Every Home
Prasar Bharati has launched 'Kumbhvani', an FM channel broadcasting information and live coverage related to Maha Kumbh 2025. Inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the channel aims to bridge cultural gaps and make the event accessible to remote villages, highlighting its spiritual and inclusive essence.
Prasar Bharati's Akashvani division has launched a new FM channel, 'Kumbhvani', focused on Maha Kumbh 2025. The channel, which began broadcasting on Friday, was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Prayagraj, a key location for the religious event.
Operating at 103.5 MHz, Kumbhvani will provide comprehensive daily coverage from January 10 to February 26, aiming to reach even remote communities. CM Adityanath praised the initiative, emphasizing its role in connecting distant villages with the pride and unity of Sanatan Dharma during the Maha Kumbh.
Kumbhvani will not only air live events but will also offer stories and religious content about the Maha Kumbh, thereby reinforcing cultural heritage and broadening global understanding of the event. The launch was attended by key officials, highlighting the channel's anticipated impact.
