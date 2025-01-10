Left Menu

Fateh's Musical Journey: Salman Khan’s Unseen Contribution

The film Fateh, starring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, is set to release on January 10. Notably, Salman Khan contributed to its creation by endorsing the song 'Heer', composed by Shabbir Ahmed. This highlights Salman Khan's generosity, as he willingly transferred the song to the film, emphasizing his influence in Bollywood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 10-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 17:08 IST
The upcoming film Fateh, featuring Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez, is slated for release on January 10. Not only is this film generating buzz through its cast, but it also boasts a significant contribution from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The widely appreciated song 'Heer' is central to this story.

Composed by Shabbir Ahmed, 'Heer' found its way into Fateh after catching Salman Khan's attention. During an episode of Bigg Boss, Salman revealed this connection, citing his affection for the song, which he generously allocated to Sonu Sood's project. This act has been an emblem of his supportive role within the industry.

Shabbir Ahmed, a notable lyricist with a repertoire of over 400 songs, has expanded his skills into music composition, with 'Heer' being an outcome of this journey. Alongside contributions to other films, Ahmed's work emphasizes his growing impact in Bollywood music, embracing new challenges and opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

