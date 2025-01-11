Ayodhya Temple Anniversary: A Year of Heritage and Devotion
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol's consecration at Ayodhya Temple, spotlighting it as a symbol of Indian culture. He expressed confidence that the temple will inspire progress towards a developed India, emphasizing its historical significance built through sacrifice and perseverance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.
In a heartfelt post on X, Modi hailed the temple as a significant heritage symbol of Indian culture and spirituality. He noted that the construction was the result of centuries of sacrifices, struggle, and devotion by countless individuals.
Expressing optimism, Modi stated that the newly established temple will serve as a substantial source of inspiration in achieving the goal of constructing a developed India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayodhya
- Temple
- Anniversary
- Modi
- Culture
- Spirituality
- Sacrifice
- Heritage
- Inspiration
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Esther Mahlangu: A Living Canvas of Culture
Odisha Leads the Way in Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Tamil Nadu Eyes CSIR-NIIST Innovations to Boost Industry and Agriculture
Celebrating Surdas: A Festival of Bhakti and Culture
Ratoon Cropping: A Sustainable Path for Water Management in Monsoon Agriculture