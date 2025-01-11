Ayodhya Temple Anniversary: A Year of Heritage and Devotion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya temple.

In a heartfelt post on X, Modi hailed the temple as a significant heritage symbol of Indian culture and spirituality. He noted that the construction was the result of centuries of sacrifices, struggle, and devotion by countless individuals.

Expressing optimism, Modi stated that the newly established temple will serve as a substantial source of inspiration in achieving the goal of constructing a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)