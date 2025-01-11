Left Menu

Birthday Bash for Pori: A Celebration of Elephant-Human Bonding in Kaziranga

Kaziranga National Park celebrated the first birthday of 'Pori', one of its elephants. The event featured health check-ups for the elephants and a festive atmosphere with balloons and cakes. The celebration highlights the special human-elephant bond in Assam, enjoyed by visitors including the Environment and Forest Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 11-01-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 23:21 IST
Birthday Bash for Pori: A Celebration of Elephant-Human Bonding in Kaziranga
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a delightful celebration at Kaziranga National Park, the Assam Forest Department marked the first birthday of 'Pori', its youngest safari elephant. The event included comprehensive health check-ups for all elephants, ensuring their well-being, as veterinarians assessed their condition for common ailments.

The festive atmosphere at the Kohora range was brought alive with balloons and cakes, as both elephants and human guests reveled in the joyous occasion. The pachyderms were treated to a variety of seasonal fruits, adding to the celebratory spirit.

Assam's Environment and Forest Minister, Chandramohan Patowary, extended his birthday wishes to Pori, underscoring the unique cultural heritage of human-elephant coexistence in the region. The celebration offered visitors, particularly children, a memorable experience of the familial bond between humans and elephants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025