Birthday Bash for Pori: A Celebration of Elephant-Human Bonding in Kaziranga
Kaziranga National Park celebrated the first birthday of 'Pori', one of its elephants. The event featured health check-ups for the elephants and a festive atmosphere with balloons and cakes. The celebration highlights the special human-elephant bond in Assam, enjoyed by visitors including the Environment and Forest Minister.
In a delightful celebration at Kaziranga National Park, the Assam Forest Department marked the first birthday of 'Pori', its youngest safari elephant. The event included comprehensive health check-ups for all elephants, ensuring their well-being, as veterinarians assessed their condition for common ailments.
The festive atmosphere at the Kohora range was brought alive with balloons and cakes, as both elephants and human guests reveled in the joyous occasion. The pachyderms were treated to a variety of seasonal fruits, adding to the celebratory spirit.
Assam's Environment and Forest Minister, Chandramohan Patowary, extended his birthday wishes to Pori, underscoring the unique cultural heritage of human-elephant coexistence in the region. The celebration offered visitors, particularly children, a memorable experience of the familial bond between humans and elephants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
