Celebrating Swami Vivekananda: Eternal Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, praising him as an enduring source of inspiration for the youth. Vivekananda, born in 1863, founded the Ramakrishna Mission and his contributions to Vedanta and Hindu philosophy remain influential. Modi emphasized the commitment to achieving Vivekananda's vision for a strong India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 10:46 IST
Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, marked the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda by paying tribute to the revered spiritual leader and social reformer. Modi highlighted Vivekananda's enduring influence on the youth, describing him as an eternal source of inspiration.

Born in 1863, Swami Vivekananda established the Ramakrishna Mission, which remains a significant institution. His profound contributions to Vedanta and other facets of Hindu philosophy continue to be esteemed in scholarly and spiritual circles.

In his message shared on X, Modi reiterated Vivekananda's impact on igniting passion and ambition in young minds, affirming a steadfast commitment to realizing his vision of a robust and progressive India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

