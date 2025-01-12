Sacred Procession to Sabarimala: Thiruvabharanam Journey

In a time-honored tradition, the thiruvabharanam, revered as Lord Ayyappa's sacred jewellery, commenced its ceremonial journey to the Sabarimala temple from Pandalam on Sunday. These auspicious jewels are an integral part of the Makaravilakku festival celebrations on January 14.

Accompanying the procession were representatives from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and a large gathering of devotees, all marching to honor this significant event. Early in the day, the jewellery was moved from the Srambickal Palace to the Valiyakoickal Sastha temple for public darshan.

The sacred jewellery, after traditional rituals, was stored in wooden boxes and embarked on a three-day journey to Sabarimala. Given the event's importance, the state government has ensured heavy security for the procession, which culminates with the adorning of the deity on January 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)