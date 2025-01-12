Sacred Procession to Sabarimala: Thiruvabharanam Journey
The sacred jewellery, 'thiruvabharanam,' was ceremoniously transported to Sabarimala for the Makaravilakku festival, attracting numerous devotees. The procession began from Pandalam and will reach the temple on January 14. Strict security has been implemented given the significance of this annual event celebrated by millions.
In a time-honored tradition, the thiruvabharanam, revered as Lord Ayyappa's sacred jewellery, commenced its ceremonial journey to the Sabarimala temple from Pandalam on Sunday. These auspicious jewels are an integral part of the Makaravilakku festival celebrations on January 14.
Accompanying the procession were representatives from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and a large gathering of devotees, all marching to honor this significant event. Early in the day, the jewellery was moved from the Srambickal Palace to the Valiyakoickal Sastha temple for public darshan.
The sacred jewellery, after traditional rituals, was stored in wooden boxes and embarked on a three-day journey to Sabarimala. Given the event's importance, the state government has ensured heavy security for the procession, which culminates with the adorning of the deity on January 14.
