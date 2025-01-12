Eternal Teachings of Swami Vivekananda: Still Relevant Today
Abhishek Banerjee emphasized the enduring relevance of Swami Vivekananda's teachings on his birth anniversary. Visiting Vivekananda's ancestral home, Banerjee highlighted the timeless message of harmony among religions. He urged people of all backgrounds to embrace Swami's ideals for building a harmonious society.
Abhishek Banerjee, a senior TMC leader, asserted that Swami Vivekananda's teachings remain profoundly relevant today during a visit to the latter's ancestral home in Kolkata. This occasion marked Vivekananda's birth anniversary, celebrated nationally as National Youth Day.
Banerjee, the party's national general secretary, stressed the importance of Swamiji's message of religious harmony as a guiding principle for India, urging citizens of all backgrounds to adhere to his ideals in their daily lives.
The TMC MP described the anniversary as 'Abhirbhav Diwas,' signifying Swami Vivekananda's lasting presence. He called on Bengal to continue embodying Swamiji's teachings, notably the concept of 'jeev seva hi Shiv seva,' aiming to foster a better society.
