Honoring Heroes: J&K Veterans' Day Celebration

The ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS General Anil Chauhan, and J&K officials. Around 1,000 veterans will join the event, which features a national flag hoisting, museum inauguration, cultural performances, and distribution of mobility equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 18:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grand observance of the ninth Armed Forces Veterans' Day is set to occur in Akhnoor, drawing prominent dignitaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, as well as Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The event, organized by the Army's Northern Command, aims to honor the service and sacrifices of veterans and 'veer naris.' Approximately 1,000 veterans are anticipated from various regions such as Jammu, Akhnoor, Pallanwala, Rakhmuthi, Naushera, and Sunderbani.

Highlights of the day include the hoisting of a 108-foot national flag, inauguration of a heritage museum, cultural performances by the J-K culture department, and the distribution of mobility equipment, underscoring the army's dedication to veterans and war widows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

