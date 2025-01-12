Left Menu

Arsenal's Stand Against Youth Violence: 'No More Red'

Arsenal's players wore an all-white uniform for their FA Cup match against Manchester United to support their campaign against knife crime and youth violence. Launched in 2022, the 'No More Red' initiative focuses on creating safe spaces and fostering community engagement through activities and opportunities.

Arsenal players donned an all-white kit during their FA Cup third-round clash against Manchester United as part of the club's ongoing fight against knife crime and youth violence. This gesture is a continuation of Arsenal's 'No More Red' campaign, first introduced in 2022, which seeks to raise awareness and inspire change.

The unique kit, intentionally stripped of Arsenal's iconic red, symbolizes the club's efforts to promote safe environments for young people. Arsenal emphasizes that these all-white uniforms will not be commercially available, underlining their symbolic and campaign-focused nature.

Arsenal has committed to investing in community initiatives aimed at providing safe spaces and engaging activities for youth. Freddie Hudson, head of Arsenal in the Community, highlighted the importance of trust and positive relationships fostered through involvement in 'No More Red', which can lead to opportunities for education, volunteering, and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

