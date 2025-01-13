Trailblazing Participation: All-Girl and Robotic Contingents Redefine Army Day Parade

The upcoming Army Day Parade is set to make history with the participation of the National Cadet Corps' all-girl marching contingent, marking a step forward for gender representation in the armed forces. Adding to the novelty is the debut of 'robotic mules', showcasing the army's push towards modernization.

This year's parade, scheduled to take place at the Bombay Engineering Group in Pune, will include four thematic tableaux, notably the Army's Mission Olympics Wing tableau. The tableaux will highlight the Indian Army's contributions to nation-building, green initiatives, and advancements in technology over the past decade.

Ahead of the parade, several pre-events were organized, including weapon exhibitions and demonstrations by defense companies. The theme 'Samarth Bharat, Saksham Sena' underscores the Army's role in building a robust nation, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to attend the evening event 'Gaurav Gatha'.

(With inputs from agencies.)