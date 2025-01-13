Left Menu

Temple Wedding Sparks Controversy in Indore's Heritage Site

A wedding at Indore's 200-year-old Gopal Mandir sparked controversy as it disrupted public movement and raised questions over the legality of such events at heritage sites. Authorities have launched a probe into the matter, following public outrage on social media and evidence of a payment receipt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 13-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 12:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A wedding ceremony held at a 200-year-old temple in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has sparked controversy, prompting authorities to investigate the incident, officials reported on Monday.

The event occurred at Gopal Mandir on Sunday, a historic temple situated in the Rajbada area, recently part of the Centre's Smart City project renovations.

Locals have criticized the wedding for causing inconvenience to devotees and disrupting traffic, while social media users have questioned the permissions granted for the event at such a cherished heritage site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

