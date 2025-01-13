Celebrate Lohri with Vibrant Tunes and Dance

The joyous festival of Lohri sees communities gather around bonfires, singing traditional songs and sharing sweets, symbolizing unity, hope, and prosperity. Celebrated on January 13 across India, it marks the harvest and the end of winter. Lohri is notably vibrant in Punjab and Northern India, characterized by happiness and fervor.

Music and dance are integral to Lohri for invigorating the festivities. Popular songs enhance the celebration's vitality. Noteworthy is the Shah Rukh Khan starrer, 'Veer-Zaara', especially the song 'Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve'. This peppy track, sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, and Gurdas Mann, captures the essence of Lohri's spirit.

Anthems like 'Sauda Khara Khara' from 'Good Newwz' and on-demand favorite 'Ishq Tera Tadpave – Oh Ho Ho Ho' by Sukhbir remain staples at these gatherings. Such tracks inspire joy and inclusivity, ensuring the festival is unforgettable. Lohri traditions also inspire new beginnings and the exchange of blessings, making it cherished widely.

(With inputs from agencies.)