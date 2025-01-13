Left Menu

Unveiling 'I Am on the Hitlist': A Tribute to Gauri Lankesh

Rollo Romig's book, 'I Am on the Hitlist,' explores the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh. It examines the events leading to her murder, its impact on democracy and free speech in India, and reflects on her life, legacy, and the systemic issues around her murderers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:55 IST
Unveiling 'I Am on the Hitlist': A Tribute to Gauri Lankesh
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In his book 'I Am on the Hitlist,' Rollo Romig dives into the tragic assassination of prominent Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh and its broader implications for democracy and media freedom in the country.

The narrative reconstructs events that culminated in Lankesh's untimely death in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, detailing her vibrant life and significant impact on various communities.

Not merely a murder investigation, the book serves as an introspection into India's societal challenges and pays homage to defenders of human rights, making it an essential and compelling read, according to publisher Ajitha GS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025