Unveiling 'I Am on the Hitlist': A Tribute to Gauri Lankesh
Rollo Romig's book, 'I Am on the Hitlist,' explores the assassination of journalist Gauri Lankesh. It examines the events leading to her murder, its impact on democracy and free speech in India, and reflects on her life, legacy, and the systemic issues around her murderers.
New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:55 IST
In his book 'I Am on the Hitlist,' Rollo Romig dives into the tragic assassination of prominent Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh and its broader implications for democracy and media freedom in the country.
The narrative reconstructs events that culminated in Lankesh's untimely death in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017, detailing her vibrant life and significant impact on various communities.
Not merely a murder investigation, the book serves as an introspection into India's societal challenges and pays homage to defenders of human rights, making it an essential and compelling read, according to publisher Ajitha GS.
