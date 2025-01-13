Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Peechi Reservoir: Two Lives Lost

Two girls, Anne Grace and Aleena from Thrissur, lost their lives after falling into Peechi reservoir during a visit. The incident occurred during a celebration, and two other girls remain in critical condition. Residents quickly responded to rescue them but ultimately, two succumbed to their injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 13-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 17:00 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident at Peechi reservoir in central Kerala, two teenage girls lost their lives after a fall during a visit. The accident, which occurred while celebrating a church festival, claimed the lives of Anne Grace and Aleena, both aged 16 and from Thrissur, police reported on Monday.

The group had ventured to the popular dam site when the fatal slip happened, according to local residents. Prompt actions by nearby residents saved four girls from the reservoir, and all were transported to a private medical facility in Thrissur.

Despite these efforts, Aleena succumbed early Monday, followed by Anne later the same day. Authorities confirmed that the condition of the other two girls remains critical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

