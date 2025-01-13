Tragic Incident at Peechi Reservoir: Two Lives Lost
Two girls, Anne Grace and Aleena from Thrissur, lost their lives after falling into Peechi reservoir during a visit. The incident occurred during a celebration, and two other girls remain in critical condition. Residents quickly responded to rescue them but ultimately, two succumbed to their injuries.
In a tragic incident at Peechi reservoir in central Kerala, two teenage girls lost their lives after a fall during a visit. The accident, which occurred while celebrating a church festival, claimed the lives of Anne Grace and Aleena, both aged 16 and from Thrissur, police reported on Monday.
The group had ventured to the popular dam site when the fatal slip happened, according to local residents. Prompt actions by nearby residents saved four girls from the reservoir, and all were transported to a private medical facility in Thrissur.
Despite these efforts, Aleena succumbed early Monday, followed by Anne later the same day. Authorities confirmed that the condition of the other two girls remains critical.
