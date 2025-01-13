Shreyanka Patil Launches Manipal Marathon 2025: Innovation in Motion

Indian cricketer Shreyanka Patil kicked off the 7th edition of the Manipal Marathon today at the MAHE Bengaluru campus. The marathon, themed 'Innovation in Motion', highlights the integration of technology with health and fitness, promising participants an extraordinary running experience.

Set to take place on February 9, 2025, in Manipal, the marathon is touted as the largest student-organized marathon in India, attracting over 20,000 participants. The international certification ensures participants run through the scenic routes of Manipal and Udupi coastline. The event is not just about running; it will culminate in a grand carnival and offers substantial prize money.

Esteemed guests at the launch included officials from MAHE, underscoring the significance of the event in inspiring a healthy lifestyle. Registration remains open until January 31, 2025, encouraging runners from all backgrounds to partake in this noteworthy event.

(With inputs from agencies.)