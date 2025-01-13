Left Menu

Electrical Spark Briefly Disrupts Laddu Counter at Temple

A minor electrical spark caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple. Prompt action by TTD officials and staff extinguished the spark. The incident was due to rainwater dampening a nearby wall. TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An electrical spark at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple resulted in slight smoke before being quickly extinguished, a TTD official confirmed on Monday.

The incident was triggered by rainwater dampening a wall near the counter, causing the minor spark. Swift action ensured the situation was handled efficiently by on-site electrical staff.

The temple, managed by TTD, operates 60 laddu counters, with this being an isolated and quickly resolved incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

