Electrical Spark Briefly Disrupts Laddu Counter at Temple

An electrical spark at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple resulted in slight smoke before being quickly extinguished, a TTD official confirmed on Monday.

The incident was triggered by rainwater dampening a wall near the counter, causing the minor spark. Swift action ensured the situation was handled efficiently by on-site electrical staff.

The temple, managed by TTD, operates 60 laddu counters, with this being an isolated and quickly resolved incident.

