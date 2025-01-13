Electrical Spark Briefly Disrupts Laddu Counter at Temple
A minor electrical spark caused slight smoke at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple. Prompt action by TTD officials and staff extinguished the spark. The incident was due to rainwater dampening a nearby wall. TTD operates 60 laddu counters at the shrine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST
- Country:
- India
An electrical spark at a laddu counter in the Lord Venkateswara temple resulted in slight smoke before being quickly extinguished, a TTD official confirmed on Monday.
The incident was triggered by rainwater dampening a wall near the counter, causing the minor spark. Swift action ensured the situation was handled efficiently by on-site electrical staff.
The temple, managed by TTD, operates 60 laddu counters, with this being an isolated and quickly resolved incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Pushes RBI for Swift Action on Beneficiary Name Verification
Smoke Scare: Evacuation of BEST Electric Bus in Byculla
Hawaiian Airlines Smoke Scare Forces Emergency Landing
President Ruto Warns Delinquent Contractors, Vows Swift Action on Stalled Projects
Trump Urges Swift Action on Tax Cuts and Border Spending