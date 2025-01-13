Lohri: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Punjab and Haryana

The festival of Lohri lit up Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Monday, celebrated with traditional fervor and cultural richness. Families gathered around bonfires, a key ritual, and danced to festive songs like 'sundar mundriye ho'.

Communities came alive with men and women performing 'bhangra' and 'gidha', dressed in traditional attire, singing folk tunes, and dancing to the upbeat rhythm of 'dhol'. Essential Lohri edibles such as jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn were shared, emphasizing community togetherness.

Significant for newlyweds and newborns, Lohri saw children and youth engaging in kite flying, adorning the skies with colorful creations. Leaders like Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the festival's unifying essence while extending greetings to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)