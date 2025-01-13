Left Menu

Lohri: A Celebration of Tradition and Unity in Punjab and Haryana

Lohri, celebrated with traditional fervor in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, unites communities through bonfires, dance, and music. The festival involves singing, dancing, distributing traditional edibles, and flying vibrant kites. It holds special significance for newlyweds and newborns. Leaders extended greetings, emphasizing the festival's cultural and unifying importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The festival of Lohri lit up Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on Monday, celebrated with traditional fervor and cultural richness. Families gathered around bonfires, a key ritual, and danced to festive songs like 'sundar mundriye ho'.

Communities came alive with men and women performing 'bhangra' and 'gidha', dressed in traditional attire, singing folk tunes, and dancing to the upbeat rhythm of 'dhol'. Essential Lohri edibles such as jaggery, peanuts, and popcorn were shared, emphasizing community togetherness.

Significant for newlyweds and newborns, Lohri saw children and youth engaging in kite flying, adorning the skies with colorful creations. Leaders like Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann highlighted the festival's unifying essence while extending greetings to citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

