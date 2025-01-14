Thrilling Highlights from Day Three of the Australian Open
Day three of the Australian Open saw numerous exciting matches, including Daria Kasatkina's swift progress to the second round. The tournament experienced perfect weather conditions as top players like Djokovic and Tsitsipas made headlines. Several thrilling matches featured home favorites and international stars, making for an action-packed day.
The Australian Open's Day three kicked off under ideal circumstances, with clear skies and pleasant temperatures setting the stage for an exciting day of tennis.
Daria Kasatkina wasted no time securing her spot in the second round with a commanding performance against Viktoriya Tomova at John Cain Arena. She impressed with 22 decisive winners.
The day also witnessed dramatic moments with top seeds like Daniil Medvedev and home sensation Alex de Minaur taking the court, while Novak Djokovic showcased resilience and Kyrgios faced an early departure.
