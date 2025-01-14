Left Menu

ASCI Urges Transparency in LinkedIn Influencer Collaborations

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has urged LinkedIn influencers to disclose their material connections with advertisers. Noting the lack of platform disclosure tools on LinkedIn, ASCI reported several violations related to non-disclosure. Influencers are advised to clearly label paid content to ensure transparency, in compliance with consumer protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has raised concerns over the absence of disclosure tools on LinkedIn, urging influencers to clearly outline their material connections with advertisers. The call comes after ASCI reviewed 56 cases of non-disclosure violations related to material associations on the platform.

This issue highlights the importance of transparency, as LinkedIn influencers often serve as trusted voices in their respective fields. In an official statement, ASCI emphasized that non-disclosure breaches the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Influencers must make disclosures prominent and clear, avoiding their concealment within hashtags or links.

Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in reporting to regulatory authorities. ASCI advises influencers to voluntarily use terms like "ad" or "partnership" when sharing content, addressing concerns over misleading practices that could deceive audiences into believing all opinions shared are unbiased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

