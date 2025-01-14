ASCI Urges Transparency in LinkedIn Influencer Collaborations

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has raised concerns over the absence of disclosure tools on LinkedIn, urging influencers to clearly outline their material connections with advertisers. The call comes after ASCI reviewed 56 cases of non-disclosure violations related to material associations on the platform.

This issue highlights the importance of transparency, as LinkedIn influencers often serve as trusted voices in their respective fields. In an official statement, ASCI emphasized that non-disclosure breaches the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Influencers must make disclosures prominent and clear, avoiding their concealment within hashtags or links.

Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in reporting to regulatory authorities. ASCI advises influencers to voluntarily use terms like "ad" or "partnership" when sharing content, addressing concerns over misleading practices that could deceive audiences into believing all opinions shared are unbiased.

(With inputs from agencies.)