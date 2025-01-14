Telangana's Melting Pot: A Sweet Celebration of Unity and Culture

The Department of Tourism and Culture in Telangana, in collaboration with the Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC Trust), hosted a three-day International Kite & Sweet Festival in Secunderabad from January 13 to 15, 2025. The event sought to bring together half of the city's population to celebrate and promote Telangana's cultural and business landscape.

Shri Jupally Krishna Rao, the state's Minister of Tourism and Culture, underscored the festival's importance for representing the cultural richness of Telangana. Accompanied by international kite flying displays and vibrant cultural programs, this festival is a proud hallmark event for Telangana, drawing both local and international attention.

The event also focused on empowering women by having them display their culinary skills through homemade sweets. These culinary demonstrations, articulated as "From Kitchen to Public Arena," aim to equip homemakers with entrepreneurial skills while promoting India's cultural and culinary diversity, said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, CLIC's Founder Trustee.

(With inputs from agencies.)