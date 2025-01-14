Left Menu

Telangana's Melting Pot: A Sweet Celebration of Unity and Culture

The International Kite & Sweet Festival, hosted by the Telangana Government, celebrates India's diverse cultures by featuring kite flying, cultural programs, and a food festival. Aimed at promoting unity, local cultures, and women's empowerment, it allows women to showcase and sell their homemade sweets, empowering them economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Secunderabad | Updated: 14-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 17:56 IST
Telangana's Melting Pot: A Sweet Celebration of Unity and Culture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Tourism and Culture in Telangana, in collaboration with the Culture Language Indian Connections (CLIC Trust), hosted a three-day International Kite & Sweet Festival in Secunderabad from January 13 to 15, 2025. The event sought to bring together half of the city's population to celebrate and promote Telangana's cultural and business landscape.

Shri Jupally Krishna Rao, the state's Minister of Tourism and Culture, underscored the festival's importance for representing the cultural richness of Telangana. Accompanied by international kite flying displays and vibrant cultural programs, this festival is a proud hallmark event for Telangana, drawing both local and international attention.

The event also focused on empowering women by having them display their culinary skills through homemade sweets. These culinary demonstrations, articulated as "From Kitchen to Public Arena," aim to equip homemakers with entrepreneurial skills while promoting India's cultural and culinary diversity, said Abhijeeth Bhattacharjee, CLIC's Founder Trustee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025