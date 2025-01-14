Maha Kumbh: The Global Phenomenon Outshining World Tourism

As the world's largest gathering, the Maha Kumbh unfurls a spectacle unmatched by global tourism numbers, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted on Tuesday.

Addressing a Panchjanya event, linked with the RSS, Shekhawat accentuated the economic impact often overshadowed by the religious aspects of the Kumbh. The minister pointed out how millions throng to religious sites like Mahakal in Ujjain without these figures ever being integrated into formal tourism statistics. An estimated 45 crore attendees at the Maha Kumbh underline its substantial contribution to the economy, a fact India has yet to showcase on the global stage.

As the Ram temple stands reconstructed, Shekhawat proclaimed a renewal of India's cultural prominence. He highlighted the global embrace of Indian traditions such as Yoga and Ayurveda, indicating India's rise as a cultural giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)