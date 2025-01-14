Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: The Global Phenomenon Outshining World Tourism

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the underestimated economic impact of the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest gathering. He emphasized the potential of religious tourism to boost India's economy and the emerging cultural renaissance under the current government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 18:04 IST
Maha Kumbh: The Global Phenomenon Outshining World Tourism
  • Country:
  • India

As the world's largest gathering, the Maha Kumbh unfurls a spectacle unmatched by global tourism numbers, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat asserted on Tuesday.

Addressing a Panchjanya event, linked with the RSS, Shekhawat accentuated the economic impact often overshadowed by the religious aspects of the Kumbh. The minister pointed out how millions throng to religious sites like Mahakal in Ujjain without these figures ever being integrated into formal tourism statistics. An estimated 45 crore attendees at the Maha Kumbh underline its substantial contribution to the economy, a fact India has yet to showcase on the global stage.

As the Ram temple stands reconstructed, Shekhawat proclaimed a renewal of India's cultural prominence. He highlighted the global embrace of Indian traditions such as Yoga and Ayurveda, indicating India's rise as a cultural giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025