Running for Wayanad: A Marathon of Solidarity
K M Abraham, former Kerala Chief Secretary, will run in the Mumbai Marathon to support Wayanad landslide victims. His jersey and flag, 'Run for Wayanad', promote donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The CM will present the jersey before the January 19 event.
K M Abraham, former Chief Secretary of Kerala, is set to participate in the Mumbai Marathon. His participation aims to show support for those affected by last year's devastating landslides in Wayanad.
As the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, Abraham will don a special jersey. The attire, labeled 'Run for Wayanad,' encourages donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.
The Chief Minister will officially present this symbolic jersey to Abraham following the next cabinet meeting. The marathon will take place on January 19.
