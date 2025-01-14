Divine Spectacle: Pilgrims Flock to Lord Ayyappa Shrine for Makaravilakku

Despite overwhelming crowds and lengthy wait times, pilgrims converged at the esteemed Lord Ayyappa shrine for Makaravilakku.

Devotees donning traditional attire waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of the deity on this significant day. Enthusiastic chants filled the air, demonstrating unwavering faith amidst challenging conditions.

Elaborate ceremonies, including the adorning of sacred jewels on the deity, alongside government-op managed rituals, culminated in the spectacular sighting of the 'makara jyothi', leaving the devotees in awe.

(With inputs from agencies.)