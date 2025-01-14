Left Menu

Divine Spectacle: Pilgrims Flock to Lord Ayyappa Shrine for Makaravilakku

Pilgrims gathered at the Lord Ayyappa shrine to observe Makaravilakku, which concludes the annual pilgrimage. Despite long queues and humid conditions, devotees expressed their faith with spirited chants. The ceremonial arrival of holy jewels and the sight of the 'makara jyothi' light further energized the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sabarimala | Updated: 14-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Despite overwhelming crowds and lengthy wait times, pilgrims converged at the esteemed Lord Ayyappa shrine for Makaravilakku.

Devotees donning traditional attire waited eagerly to catch a glimpse of the deity on this significant day. Enthusiastic chants filled the air, demonstrating unwavering faith amidst challenging conditions.

Elaborate ceremonies, including the adorning of sacred jewels on the deity, alongside government-op managed rituals, culminated in the spectacular sighting of the 'makara jyothi', leaving the devotees in awe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

