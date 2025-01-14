Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Mourns the Loss of His Father

Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat faces a personal tragedy as his father, Dayanand Ahlawat, passed away on Monday. In a heartfelt statement, Jaideep's team expressed profound sorrow over the loss.

The statement read, 'We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode yesterday surrounded by family and love.' During this testing period, Jaideep and his family have asked for privacy to mourn in peace. They extended gratitude to well-wishers for their understanding and prayers.

Fans took to social media to express condolences and support. One user wrote, 'May God give strength to you and your family.' Jaideep was seen at Delhi airport on Tuesday, having arrived from Mumbai to be with his grieving family. The last rites will be performed in his hometown, Haryana. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)