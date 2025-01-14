Actor Jaideep Ahlawat Mourns the Loss of His Father
Jaideep Ahlawat's father, Dayanand Ahlawat, has passed away. The family mourns privately, while fans offer condolences. Jaideep traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to join family. Last rites will occur in Haryana.
Acclaimed actor Jaideep Ahlawat faces a personal tragedy as his father, Dayanand Ahlawat, passed away on Monday. In a heartfelt statement, Jaideep's team expressed profound sorrow over the loss.
The statement read, 'We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jaideep Ahlawat's beloved father. He departed for his heavenly abode yesterday surrounded by family and love.' During this testing period, Jaideep and his family have asked for privacy to mourn in peace. They extended gratitude to well-wishers for their understanding and prayers.
Fans took to social media to express condolences and support. One user wrote, 'May God give strength to you and your family.' Jaideep was seen at Delhi airport on Tuesday, having arrived from Mumbai to be with his grieving family. The last rites will be performed in his hometown, Haryana. (ANI)
