Charlie Dalin's Vendee Globe Victory: A Spectacular Return Amidst Adulation

French offshore sailor Charlie Dalin basked in a hero's welcome, hours after clinching the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe in a record-breaking stint.

Finishing at 8:24:49 am under a brilliant orange sky off the French West coast, Dalin's wait at anchor due to low tide was met with collective anticipation. Cheers exploded as his blue 60-foot Imoca made its victorious journey to dry land, mirrored against the backdrop of Olympic-styled fireworks in France's tricolors.

The celebrations were a stark departure from the muted welcome of 2021 during pandemic restrictions, which saw him initially first to cross but second overall. Reflecting on public absence then, Dalin embraced the moment, splashing champagne and stepping ashore to music by Normandy's Orelsan to the delight of cheering crowds.

