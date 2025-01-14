Left Menu

Charlie Dalin's Vendee Globe Victory: A Spectacular Return Amidst Adulation

Charlie Dalin, a French offshore sailor, received a warm welcome after winning the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe in record time. He faced a delay due to low tide before reaching the port. Thousands celebrated his triumphant return, contrasting with the quiet reception in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 21:47 IST
Charlie Dalin's Vendee Globe Victory: A Spectacular Return Amidst Adulation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French offshore sailor Charlie Dalin basked in a hero's welcome, hours after clinching the 2024-2025 Vendee Globe in a record-breaking stint.

Finishing at 8:24:49 am under a brilliant orange sky off the French West coast, Dalin's wait at anchor due to low tide was met with collective anticipation. Cheers exploded as his blue 60-foot Imoca made its victorious journey to dry land, mirrored against the backdrop of Olympic-styled fireworks in France's tricolors.

The celebrations were a stark departure from the muted welcome of 2021 during pandemic restrictions, which saw him initially first to cross but second overall. Reflecting on public absence then, Dalin embraced the moment, splashing champagne and stepping ashore to music by Normandy's Orelsan to the delight of cheering crowds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

