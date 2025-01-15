Sankranti Celebrations: Cockfights Electrify Andhra Pradesh
Sankranti cockfights took place for the third consecutive day in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Godavari districts. The competitions featured roosters with sharp knives tied to their legs. The festival also saw 'Jallikattu' and pig fights, concluding with Sankranti festivities.
- Country:
- India
Sankranti cockfights, a controversial tradition, continued for a third consecutive day on Wednesday across Andhra Pradesh, captivating thousands in the Godavari districts.
In districts like West Godavari and Konaseema, roosters battled fiercely, their legs equipped with sharp knives. Such spectacles drew crowds, including Parvez Khan, a first-time attendee from Kadapa, who emphasized his non-participation in gambling activities despite the adrenaline-filled environment.
As the festivities drawn to a close, they were marked by additional attractions such as 'Jallikattu' in Tirupati's Rangampeta village and a unique pig fight in West Godavari, wrapping up under the traditional Sankranti spirit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
