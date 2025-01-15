Left Menu

Sankranti Celebrations: Cockfights Electrify Andhra Pradesh

Sankranti cockfights took place for the third consecutive day in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Godavari districts. The competitions featured roosters with sharp knives tied to their legs. The festival also saw 'Jallikattu' and pig fights, concluding with Sankranti festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-01-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 17:32 IST
Sankranti Celebrations: Cockfights Electrify Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Sankranti cockfights, a controversial tradition, continued for a third consecutive day on Wednesday across Andhra Pradesh, captivating thousands in the Godavari districts.

In districts like West Godavari and Konaseema, roosters battled fiercely, their legs equipped with sharp knives. Such spectacles drew crowds, including Parvez Khan, a first-time attendee from Kadapa, who emphasized his non-participation in gambling activities despite the adrenaline-filled environment.

As the festivities drawn to a close, they were marked by additional attractions such as 'Jallikattu' in Tirupati's Rangampeta village and a unique pig fight in West Godavari, wrapping up under the traditional Sankranti spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025