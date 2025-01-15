Controversy Erupts Over Thiruvalluvar's Saffron Portrait

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has stirred controversy by paying tribute to saint-poet Thiruvalluvar through a saffron-depicted portrait on Thiruvalluvar Day, celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month 'Thai'. The act has drawn criticism, particularly from Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai.

Selvaperunthagai condemned the representation of Thiruvalluvar in religious symbols, arguing it was illegal and demanding the Centre to recall Governor Ravi. He emphasized that such a portrayal disrespects both the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil people. The Congress leader's response was vocalized through social media.

In contrast, Governor Ravi praised Thiruvalluvar and expressed gratitude for his contribution to Indian civilization with the Tirukkural. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the teachings of Tirukkural worldwide, asserting Thiruvalluvar's relevance in guiding both individuals and societies.

