Controversy Erupts Over Thiruvalluvar's Saffron Portrait
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi's tribute to saint-poet Thiruvalluvar in a saffron-painted portrait sparked criticism from Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai, who deemed it unacceptable and demanded the Governor's recall. Thiruvalluvar Day honors the poet's work, Tirukkural, celebrated globally for its timeless wisdom.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has stirred controversy by paying tribute to saint-poet Thiruvalluvar through a saffron-depicted portrait on Thiruvalluvar Day, celebrated on the second day of the Tamil month 'Thai'. The act has drawn criticism, particularly from Congress leader K Selvaperunthagai.
Selvaperunthagai condemned the representation of Thiruvalluvar in religious symbols, arguing it was illegal and demanding the Centre to recall Governor Ravi. He emphasized that such a portrayal disrespects both the Tamil Nadu government and the Tamil people. The Congress leader's response was vocalized through social media.
In contrast, Governor Ravi praised Thiruvalluvar and expressed gratitude for his contribution to Indian civilization with the Tirukkural. He applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for promoting the teachings of Tirukkural worldwide, asserting Thiruvalluvar's relevance in guiding both individuals and societies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Congress Leadership, Calls for Prosperity in Himachal Pradesh
Toxic Foam Crisis in Tamil Nadu: Environmental Alarms Raised
Safety Concerns in Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Calls for CBI Probe
Union Minister Applauds Tamil Nadu's Rural Development Success
Tamil Nadu Cancels Smart Meter Tender Amid Adani Controversy