Tarun Das Honored with Singapore's Prestigious Award

Tarun Das, once the Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry, has been recognized by Singapore with the honorary citizen award. The accolade celebrates his pivotal role in strengthening ties between Singapore and India.

Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, presented the award in a formal ceremony. The event coincided with the President's five-day visit aimed at fortifying bilateral relations.

This honorary citizen award stands as Singapore's most esteemed recognition for non-citizens, acknowledging their significant contributions to the nation's growth and global standing.

