Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations
Papal thriller 'Conclave' leads the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards nominations with 12 nods including best film and director. It stars Ralph Fiennes as a cardinal overseeing a papal election. Other top contenders include 'Emilia Perez' with 11 nominations and 'Wicked' and 'A Complete Unknown'.
The papal thriller "Conclave" has topped the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, with a total of 12 nods. Among these are best film, best director, and leading actor for Ralph Fiennes, who plays a pivotal role as the dean of the College of Cardinals.
"Emilia Perez," a musical crime comedy, garnered 11 nominations. Zoe Saldana stars as a lawyer aiding a drug lord's transformation, while Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez also received acting nods. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, is a strong contender in several categories.
Other notable mentions include "Wicked" and Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", with seven and six nominations, respectively. Both films, alongside "The Brutalist" and "Anora", are vying for the best film title. The ceremony will be held on February 16 in London.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vadhvan Port Awards Key EPC Contract to ITD Cementation
Olympic Medalists Shine in Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards 2024
Tamil Nadu Athletes Shine with National Sports Awards 2024
India's Sporting Stars Shine Bright at National Sports Awards 2024
Sports ministry names 32 athletes, including 17 para-athletes, for Arjuna awards.