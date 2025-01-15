Papal Thriller 'Conclave' Dominates 2025 BAFTA Nominations

The papal thriller "Conclave" has topped the nominations for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards, with a total of 12 nods. Among these are best film, best director, and leading actor for Ralph Fiennes, who plays a pivotal role as the dean of the College of Cardinals.

"Emilia Perez," a musical crime comedy, garnered 11 nominations. Zoe Saldana stars as a lawyer aiding a drug lord's transformation, while Karla Sofia Gascon and Selena Gomez also received acting nods. The film, directed by Jacques Audiard, is a strong contender in several categories.

Other notable mentions include "Wicked" and Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", with seven and six nominations, respectively. Both films, alongside "The Brutalist" and "Anora", are vying for the best film title. The ceremony will be held on February 16 in London.

