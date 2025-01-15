Modi's Vision: Strengthening India's Maritime Prowess and Cultural Roots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent visit to Mumbai, asserted India's emergence as a significant maritime power and a reliable global partner. He pushed for a secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the country's growing naval strength as a boost to global confidence in India.

During his trip, Modi overseen the commissioning of three naval warships, inaugurated an ISKCON temple, and interacted with ruling alliance MLAs. This visit comes two months after a significant electoral victory by the BJP-led Mahayuti bloc in Maharashtra.

Highlighting India's self-reliant initiatives, he noted that the country's defense production achievements underscore its maritime progress. He reiterated India's strategic role in the Indian Ocean region, stressing on securing navigation and trade lines while maintaining cultural and spiritual connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)