Modi's Vision: Strengthening India's Maritime Prowess and Cultural Roots

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's emergence as a major maritime power during a visit to Mumbai, attending naval warships commissioning, and inaugurating an ISKCON temple. Modi highlighted India's naval capabilities and spiritual cultural heritage, advocating for a secure Indo-Pacific region and global maritime leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent visit to Mumbai, asserted India's emergence as a significant maritime power and a reliable global partner. He pushed for a secure, inclusive Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the country's growing naval strength as a boost to global confidence in India.

During his trip, Modi overseen the commissioning of three naval warships, inaugurated an ISKCON temple, and interacted with ruling alliance MLAs. This visit comes two months after a significant electoral victory by the BJP-led Mahayuti bloc in Maharashtra.

Highlighting India's self-reliant initiatives, he noted that the country's defense production achievements underscore its maritime progress. He reiterated India's strategic role in the Indian Ocean region, stressing on securing navigation and trade lines while maintaining cultural and spiritual connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

