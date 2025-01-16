Bollywood Star Survives Intruder Attack: Saif Ali Khan in Recovery

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has survived a stabbing incident at his Mumbai home, police confirmed Thursday. Following a scuffle with an intruder, Khan underwent surgery and is now out of danger, senior officer Gedam Dixit told Reuters.

The incident took place in the early hours, with doctors identifying a small foreign object near Khan's spine. Khan, noted for his roles in over 70 films and television series, resides in Bandra with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. His wife confirmed the actor's condition post-surgery, while police have initiated an investigation and search for the assailant.

The attack has prompted public figures to urge the enhancement of city security measures. Actor Pooja Bhatt and Nationalist Congress Party spokesperson Clyde Crasto highlighted the vulnerability of high-profile residents and called for increased police presence in Mumbai's Bandra suburb, a hotspot for the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)