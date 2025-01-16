Left Menu

Celebrities Unite After Shocking Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Film personalities and political figures reacted with shock at the knife attack on actor Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai, expressing concern over the city's law and order. Khan was hospitalized but is stable post-surgery. Celebrities call for increased security in Bandra area, highlighting recent similar incidents.

Updated: 16-01-2025 13:16 IST
  • India

Film celebrities and political figures, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal, expressed their shock following the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. The incident has raised concerns over the lawlessness in the city, with several prominent personalities voicing the need for increased security.

The 54-year-old actor Saif Ali Khan was hospitalized after an intruder attacked him with a knife at his Bandra home. Although the incident occurred around 2.30 am on Thursday, Khan's representatives assure he is stable after undergoing surgery. Public figures have taken to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

Concerns have been amplified as Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi and actor Pooja Bhatt questioned the efficacy of Mumbai Police in providing safety in a locality frequented by celebrities. The actor's representatives described the incident as an 'attempted burglary'. Police investigations continue, but no arrests have been made yet.

