Saif Ali Khan Attack Highlights Deteriorating Law and Order in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's law and order situation is under scrutiny following a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. The incident raises significant concerns, especially given past crimes in the area.

NCP's Sharad Pawar criticized the state government's inefficiency, emphasizing the need for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prioritize safety and security. Opposition voices echoed these sentiments, pointing to a pattern of increasing violence, even against high-profile citizens.

Amidst growing public safety concerns, calls for the government to address the issue more rigorously are mounting, with Khan's attack serving as a stark reminder of the urgent need for reform.

