Mystery Intruder in Bandra: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed
Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unknown intruder in his Mumbai apartment. The suspect was captured on CCTV and exited via the staircase. Khan's domestic worker reported the incident to authorities. After being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Khan is reported out of danger post-surgery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:37 IST
- Country:
- India
An unidentified intruder broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment and stabbed him early Thursday morning, according to police sources. CCTV footage captured the suspect on the building's sixth floor.
The attack occurred around 2:30 am, in Khan's apartment on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments. It's reported that the intruder escaped using the staircase.
Khan's domestic help, who discovered the scene and raised the alarm, has filed a police complaint alleging trespassing and attempted murder. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors confirm he is out of danger following surgery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saif Ali Khan
- Bandra
- stabbed
- intruder
- CCTV
- address
- Mumbai
- Lilavati Hospital
- surgery
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai court sentences eight Pakistani nationals to 20 years imprisonment in 2015 drugs seizure case.
Mumbai Real Estate Boom: A Record Year of Property Registrations
Mumbai Crackdown: New Year Traffic Violations Surge
Biden Addresses Potential Terror Link Between New Orleans and Vegas Incidents
CCTV Trail Leads to Arrest in Diamond Heist