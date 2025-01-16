Left Menu

Mystery Intruder in Bandra: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an unknown intruder in his Mumbai apartment. The suspect was captured on CCTV and exited via the staircase. Khan's domestic worker reported the incident to authorities. After being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Khan is reported out of danger post-surgery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:37 IST
Mystery Intruder in Bandra: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed
Saif Ali Khan and Taimur (ANI Photos) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An unidentified intruder broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment and stabbed him early Thursday morning, according to police sources. CCTV footage captured the suspect on the building's sixth floor.

The attack occurred around 2:30 am, in Khan's apartment on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments. It's reported that the intruder escaped using the staircase.

Khan's domestic help, who discovered the scene and raised the alarm, has filed a police complaint alleging trespassing and attempted murder. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors confirm he is out of danger following surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025