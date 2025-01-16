Mystery Intruder in Bandra: Actor Saif Ali Khan Stabbed

An unidentified intruder broke into actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment and stabbed him early Thursday morning, according to police sources. CCTV footage captured the suspect on the building's sixth floor.

The attack occurred around 2:30 am, in Khan's apartment on the 12th floor of Satguru Sharan apartments. It's reported that the intruder escaped using the staircase.

Khan's domestic help, who discovered the scene and raised the alarm, has filed a police complaint alleging trespassing and attempted murder. Khan was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors confirm he is out of danger following surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)