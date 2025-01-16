Left Menu

Intruder Attack on Bollywood Icon Saif Ali Khan Sparks Security Concerns

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder at his Mumbai home, sustaining injuries that required surgery. While he's on the path to recovery, the incident has sparked calls for enhanced security in the city. The attack appears to have been a burglary attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 14:39 IST
Intruder Attack on Bollywood Icon Saif Ali Khan Sparks Security Concerns
Saif Ali Khan Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, was violently attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai. Despite sustaining serious injuries requiring surgery, Khan is now on the path to recovery, according to doctors.

The incident, classified as a robbery attempt, occurred shortly after midnight, when Khan confronted a burglar attempting to enter his upscale Bandra neighborhood apartment. Tragically, a female employee at the apartment was also injured during the attack.

The event has heightened security concerns among industry figures, prompting calls for more robust police measures. Khan, a prominent star with over 70 film credits, represents not just a cultural touchstone, but also a figure whose safety is paramount in a city he calls home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025