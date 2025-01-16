Intruder Attack on Bollywood Icon Saif Ali Khan Sparks Security Concerns

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, aged 54, was violently attacked by an intruder at his residence in Mumbai. Despite sustaining serious injuries requiring surgery, Khan is now on the path to recovery, according to doctors.

The incident, classified as a robbery attempt, occurred shortly after midnight, when Khan confronted a burglar attempting to enter his upscale Bandra neighborhood apartment. Tragically, a female employee at the apartment was also injured during the attack.

The event has heightened security concerns among industry figures, prompting calls for more robust police measures. Khan, a prominent star with over 70 film credits, represents not just a cultural touchstone, but also a figure whose safety is paramount in a city he calls home.

