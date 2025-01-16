Bengaluru Sets Traffic Plan for Republic Day Flower Show

The Bengaluru Traffic Police are implementing a traffic management plan to accommodate the large crowd expected at the Republic Day Flower Show, set in Lalbagh Botanical Garden. The event, which runs for 11 days, is themed around Maharshi Valmiki and anticipates a turnout of 8 to 10 lakh visitors.

Authorities have prohibited vehicle parking within Wilson Garden traffic police limits and several nearby roads, including Dr Marigowda Road and Lalbagh Road, to maintain order during the event. However, designated parking areas have been set up at specific locations such as Al-Ameen College and the Shantinagar BMTC parking lot for convenience.

Alternative routes have been suggested to ease the flow of vehicles, ensuring attendees and passersby experience minimal disruption. The advisory seeks to efficiently manage the increased traffic in and around the event venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)