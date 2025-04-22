Uttar Pradesh Drives Into the Future with Smart Parking Revolution

The state of Uttar Pradesh is set to revolutionize its parking infrastructure by introducing smart zones equipped with advanced technologies. The initiative will see the integration of FASTag payment systems, electric vehicle (EV) charging points, and handheld Point of Sale (POS) devices across major cities.

In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, the Urban Development Department has developed a comprehensive plan to modernize these systems. The upgrades aim to enhance public convenience, streamline traffic management, and introduce features like automated ticket dispensers, CCTV cameras for enhanced security, and boom barriers to control access.

Additionally, on-street parking will incur higher costs during peak hours, and a Parking Management Committee will finalize the rates and timings. The plan includes mandatory smart systems at all parking sites and strict penalties for unauthorized parking, aiming to reduce urban congestion efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)