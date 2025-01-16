Left Menu

TikTok in the Balance: Trump's Strategic Moves

President-elect Donald Trump's newly named national security adviser, Rep. Mike Waltz, revealed discussions on preserving TikTok amid potential bans. While Trump views TikTok as vital for his campaign, a pending Supreme Court ruling could enforce a ban on national security grounds. Trump's campaign also leveraged TikTok to connect with younger voters.

Updated: 16-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:28 IST
Donald Trump's national security adviser nominee, Rep. Mike Waltz, stated on Wednesday that the president-elect is evaluating options to retain TikTok despite legal challenges and potential nationwide bans.

A report by The Washington Post suggested Trump might issue an executive order to suspend a federal law enforcement threatening TikTok. Supreme Court arguments suggest a likely upholding of the law that requires ByteDance to divest TikTok for national security. Waltz emphasized Trump's dual focus on TikTok's campaign value and data protection.

Former Sen. Pam Bondi, Trump's attorney general pick, avoided commenting on a TikTok ban during a Senate hearing. Trump's strategic stance on TikTok shows a shift since his first term, aligning the platform with his campaign to engage younger voters by promoting viral, often macho content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

