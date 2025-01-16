Tragedy Amidst Tension: Journalist Killed in Gaza Airstrike

A Muslim funeral service was conducted on Thursday in memory of Palestinian journalist Ahmed al-Shaiyah, who lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza. The tragic incident occurred the previous evening.

The airstrike targeted the Tikia food charity situated in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis city. This attack took place as the local population was anticipating an announcement regarding a ceasefire deal. Reports from Naser hospital and relatives of the journalists confirmed these details.

Ahmed al-Shaiyah was identified as one of the victims alongside three others, as reported by hospital authorities who received their bodies. 'Instead of hearing about the truce, we received news of his martyrdom,' his brother Ismail al-Shaiyah told AP. Nagat Moammar, mourning the loss of her son, expressed the family's shattered hopes for peace.

