Celebrity Turmoil: Saif Ali Khan's Attack Sparks Debate on Mumbai's Safety

Noted actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder in his Mumbai home, sparking widespread concern among film celebrities and politicians. The actor has undergone surgery and is recovering. This incident raises questions about the safety and security in Mumbai, especially for high-profile figures.

An attack on actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence has incited strong reactions from political figures and the film industry, questioning the safety in the city. Prominent personalities like Mamta Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to express their shock and extend their well-wishes for Khan's speedy recovery.

The incident, described as an attempted burglary, occurred early Thursday morning, leaving the 54-year-old actor hospitalized following a knife attack. Police investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made so far, while Khan's condition is stable after surgery.

Concerns about lawlessness in Mumbai have intensified, with calls from actors like Pooja Bhatt for increased police presence in celebrity-populated areas like Bandra. As figures across the nation express solidarity with Khan, the incident serves as a stark reminder of security vulnerabilities even in well-guarded neighborhoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

