Left Menu

Star-Studded Lineup for LA Wildfire Relief Concerts

Musicians like Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will perform at FireAid concerts in Los Angeles for wildfire relief. The event, featuring artists such as Green Day and Katy Perry, aims to raise funds both for immediate relief and long-term prevention of fire disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 05:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 05:56 IST
Star-Studded Lineup for LA Wildfire Relief Concerts

In a bid to support wildfire relief efforts, renowned musicians Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, and Jelly Roll are set to perform at high-profile concerts in Los Angeles this month, organizers announced on Thursday.

The fundraisers, known as FireAid, will also feature big names like Green Day, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Stevie Nicks. A one-of-a-kind collaboration between Dave Matthews and John Mayer will be a highlight. These performances are scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, just outside Los Angeles. The concerts will also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Max, and Spotify.

Los Angeles, recently ravaged by fast-moving wildfires, suffered significant damage, losing at least 25 lives. Proceeds from FireAid will support immediate relief efforts and future preventative measures, under guidance from the Annenberg Foundation. The Los Angeles Clippers will cover the concert's costs, and more performers are expected to join the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025