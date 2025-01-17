Star-Studded Lineup for LA Wildfire Relief Concerts

In a bid to support wildfire relief efforts, renowned musicians Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell, and Jelly Roll are set to perform at high-profile concerts in Los Angeles this month, organizers announced on Thursday.

The fundraisers, known as FireAid, will also feature big names like Green Day, Katy Perry, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Stevie Nicks. A one-of-a-kind collaboration between Dave Matthews and John Mayer will be a highlight. These performances are scheduled for January 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, just outside Los Angeles. The concerts will also be streamed on platforms such as Netflix, Max, and Spotify.

Los Angeles, recently ravaged by fast-moving wildfires, suffered significant damage, losing at least 25 lives. Proceeds from FireAid will support immediate relief efforts and future preventative measures, under guidance from the Annenberg Foundation. The Los Angeles Clippers will cover the concert's costs, and more performers are expected to join the lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)