Konkona SenSharma Calls for Media Sensitivity After Intruder Attack on Saif Ali Khan

Renowned actress Konkona SenSharma has made a public appeal for the media to exercise sensitivity and respect the privacy of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's family. This comes in the aftermath of a harrowing incident where an intruder attacked Saif at his Mumbai home early Thursday morning.

The incident spiraled into a media frenzy, with photographers and journalists gathering in large numbers outside Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital as well as Saif's residence, eager to capture images of family and friends. This invasive behavior drew criticism from several celebrities, including Konkona. She took to Instagram to express her frustration, urging, "Please leave them alone! We don't need to see them enter and exit the hospital."

Saif's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, also issued a heartfelt statement requesting privacy, underscoring the challenges the family faces. "While we appreciate the concern and support, the relentless attention poses a significant risk to our safety," she stated. Saif, who was attacked in his 11th-floor Bandra apartment at 2:30 a.m., sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery to repair a serious thoracic spinal cord injury. Doctors confirm he is out of danger but remains under close observation in the ICU.

