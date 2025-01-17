Coldplay's Mega Concert in India: A Disney+ Hotstar Exclusive

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a groundbreaking broadcast of Coldplay's concert live from Ahmedabad on January 26, as part of a collaboration with the renowned British band. With their highly-anticipated Indian concerts, Coldplay aims to deliver the biggest draw of 2025.

Making part of their 'Music of the Spheres World Tour', Coldplay will perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, concluding with a show at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

An official statement from Disney+ Hotstar reveals the aim to revolutionize the future of entertainment by providing fans across India with access to high-quality experiences. Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, expressed enthusiasm for the live stream, emphasizing their eagerness to connect with Indian audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)