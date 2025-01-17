Left Menu

Bollywood in Shock: Saif Ali Khan Survives Violent Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times in a burglary attempt at his Mumbai home. The actor underwent surgery for wounds to his spine, neck, and hands but is recovering. A suspect has been detained, although the police have yet to confirm significant developments in the case.

Updated: 17-01-2025 12:17 IST
In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai residence. The actor was stabbed six times during an attempted burglary in the early hours of Thursday.

Khan, who is recovering from surgery for wounds to his spine, neck, and hands, is reportedly out of danger according to medical officials. The incident has sent shockwaves through the film industry and prompted calls for enhanced security measures.

A suspect linked to the attack has been detained by the police, as seen in television footage, although authorities have not confirmed any major developments in the ongoing investigation.

