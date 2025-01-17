Yogi Adityanath's Command: Elevating Varanasi's Maha Kumbh Experience

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for top-quality amenities and stringent security for devotees attending the upcoming Maha Kumbh in Varanasi. On a recent visit, he meticulously reviewed preparations and directed officials to ensure cleanliness, adequate lighting, and water supplies amidst the cold wave.

The chief minister emphasized the significance of effective crowd management and ordered improvements in the traffic system. He also insisted on women's increased involvement in security measures and thorough verifications to deter undesirable activities. His focus included an awareness drive against cybercrime and a crackdown on illegal practices like drug abuse.

In addition, Adityanath reviewed progress on significant projects such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam and Varuna Riverfront Project, pushing for expedited actions. He urged swift repairs to infrastructure and sought community engagement in maintaining cleanliness, aligning with the prime minister's mission. Furthermore, during the construction review of the International Cricket Stadium, he stressed timely and quality-compliant completions.

