Nazar Battu Kajal: Clumsy Cat's Cultural Innovation in Eye Makeup

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics has launched the Nazar Battu Kajal Range, a product line designed to marry tradition and modernity in the beauty sphere. This range is inspired by cultural symbols believed to ward off negative energy, offering makeup enthusiasts a bold statement of confidence and heritage.

The collection includes five vibrant shades: Kaala Teeka, Dhaaga, Evil Eye, Mantra, and Nimbu Mirchi, each designed for lasting pigmentation and ophthalmologically tested for safety. The kajals are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated to suit all skin tones whilst maintaining an ethical approach to beauty.

Founder Pankhuri Vayachal underscores the brand's commitment to quality and inclusivity, ensuring that beauty remains accessible. Clumsy Cat's focus on individuality and tradition sets a new standard in the cosmetics industry, blending playful design with deep cultural roots.

