Left Menu

Nazar Battu Kajal: Clumsy Cat's Cultural Innovation in Eye Makeup

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics introduces Nazar Battu Kajal Range, blending tradition with modernity. Inspired by protective symbols, this kajal line offers vegan, cruelty-free options in five vibrant shades. Founder Pankhuri Vayachal emphasizes accessibility, innovation, and cultural expression in beauty products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:26 IST
Nazar Battu Kajal: Clumsy Cat's Cultural Innovation in Eye Makeup
  • Country:
  • India

Clumsy Cat Cosmetics has launched the Nazar Battu Kajal Range, a product line designed to marry tradition and modernity in the beauty sphere. This range is inspired by cultural symbols believed to ward off negative energy, offering makeup enthusiasts a bold statement of confidence and heritage.

The collection includes five vibrant shades: Kaala Teeka, Dhaaga, Evil Eye, Mantra, and Nimbu Mirchi, each designed for lasting pigmentation and ophthalmologically tested for safety. The kajals are vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated to suit all skin tones whilst maintaining an ethical approach to beauty.

Founder Pankhuri Vayachal underscores the brand's commitment to quality and inclusivity, ensuring that beauty remains accessible. Clumsy Cat's focus on individuality and tradition sets a new standard in the cosmetics industry, blending playful design with deep cultural roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025