SGPC Protests Disrupt Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release in Punjab

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) protested across Punjab against the release of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency', preventing its screening in many cinemas. The SGPC argues the film, which depicts Indira Gandhi's controversial Emergency period, misrepresents Sikhs and threatens peace in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:32 IST
SGPC Protests Disrupt Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' Release in Punjab
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) escalated protests on Friday against Kangana Ranaut's latest film 'Emergency', leading to its conspicuous absence from cinemas across Punjab. The film, a dramatization of Indira Gandhi's 21-month Emergency period, faces criticism from Sikh leaders for allegedly distorting Sikh history.

The SGPC, headed by Partap Singh, accused the film of being a deliberate attempt to disrupt social harmony in Punjab. Singh mentioned attempts to reach out to both the Central and Punjab governments to halt the film's release. Despite these efforts, cinema halls in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, and Bathinda refrained from screening the movie amid large protests.

Amidst the growing controversy, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami wrote to Punjab's Chief Minister, demanding a state-wide ban, arguing that the film's release could incite anger and division within the Sikh community. Historical grievances have also been cited, with legal notices previously sent to the producers, challenging portrayals deemed anti-Sikh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

